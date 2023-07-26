NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.