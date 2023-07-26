Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

NWN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,977. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWN. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

