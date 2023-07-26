NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,673,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the period. NOV makes up approximately 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $49,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NOV by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Trading Down 0.1 %

NOV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 5,166,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,301. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.