Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 7,190,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,698. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 700.28% and a negative net margin of 128.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novan will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novan by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

