NOW (DNOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.63 million. NOW had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect NOW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 111,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,345. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.63. NOW has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in NOW during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $153,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About NOW

(Get Free Report)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.