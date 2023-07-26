Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

