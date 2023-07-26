Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $57,980.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 909,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $47.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after buying an additional 958,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 87.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 396,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $12,917,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

