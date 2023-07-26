Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Nucor updated its Q3 guidance to below $5.81 EPS.

NYSE:NUE opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average of $154.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Nucor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

