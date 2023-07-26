Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of below $5.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.55.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.39. Nucor has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nucor by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after acquiring an additional 272,987 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

