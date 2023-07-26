Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Nutanix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX stock opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

