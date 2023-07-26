Nutrien (NTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of C$4.01 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C($0.58). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of C$8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$9.03 billion.

TSE:NTR opened at C$88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. The firm has a market cap of C$43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$79.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.11. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$70.69 and a twelve month high of C$132.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.60.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

