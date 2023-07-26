Nutrien (NTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. On average, analysts expect Nutrien to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 0.9 %

NTR opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 9.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nutrien by 36.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.