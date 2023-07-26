NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NuVasive by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 9.0% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 46,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 91.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 269,002 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 13.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $2,302,000.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 260,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,119. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Further Reading

