NuVasive (NUVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect NuVasive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NuVasive stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $1,332,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

