Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:NUSC opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

