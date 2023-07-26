NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

NVE Stock Performance

Shares of NVEC stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,538. The company has a market capitalization of $396.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.24. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.19.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.76% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

Insider Activity at NVE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVE

In other NVE news, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,433.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVE news, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $1,743,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,433.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NVE by 575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVE during the fourth quarter valued at $3,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

