NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.78 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded down $20.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6,340.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,474.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,005.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,595.25.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,840.17, for a total transaction of $11,680,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $624,080,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 50.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,246.67.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.