NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.78 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NVR Stock Performance
Shares of NVR stock traded down $20.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6,340.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,474.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,005.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,595.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,840.17, for a total transaction of $11,680,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $624,080,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,246.67.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NVR
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- BullFrog AI: Soaring On Breaking News And AI Potential
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.