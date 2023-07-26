NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $260.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.48. 2,203,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.37.

Insider Activity

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. American National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

