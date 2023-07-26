NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $260.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.48. 2,203,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.37.
Insider Activity
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. American National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
