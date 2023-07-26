NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.39-$3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.39-3.82 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $224.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.67.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

