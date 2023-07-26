NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.39-3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.39-$3.82 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.67.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $224.40. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.