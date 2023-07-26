Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OXY opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

