Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $609.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.86 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 119.30% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. On average, analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $286.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

OPAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $43,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,044,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,918,398.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 73,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 40.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73,753 shares during the last quarter.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.