Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Releases Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $25.81 on Wednesday, hitting $421.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $423.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,791,000 after buying an additional 26,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,206,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $302,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.