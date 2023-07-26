Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.
Old National Bancorp stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.23. 4,578,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $61,389,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $48,605,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.
Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.
