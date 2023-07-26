Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Stephens

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 6.9 %

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 4,578,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,243. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 67.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.