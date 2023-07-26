Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Several research firms recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,094,000 after purchasing an additional 337,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 681,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,280,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,921,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

