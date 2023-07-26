Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.05%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,094,000 after purchasing an additional 337,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 681,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,280,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,921,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
