Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 21.4% Higher

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) traded up 21.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 143,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 109,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Omineca Mining and Metals Trading Up 21.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

