OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OCX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 66,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,256. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

