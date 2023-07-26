Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Brookline Capital Management cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 176,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.