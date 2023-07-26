Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director John Joseph Flynn Sells 50,000 Shares

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $560,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,529,666 shares in the company, valued at $28,357,555.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Joseph Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $501,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $517,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.24 and a quick ratio of 16.24. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,338,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

