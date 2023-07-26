OPENLANE (KAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. OPENLANE has set its FY23 guidance at $0.37-$0.47 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OPENLANE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPENLANE Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 270,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,665. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. OPENLANE has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OPENLANE by 165.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in OPENLANE by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 144.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the third quarter worth about $125,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

