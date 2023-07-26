OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 848.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $4,042,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at $476,172.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

