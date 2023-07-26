Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 442 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.37.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $350.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

