Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OGEN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 6,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,602. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
About Oragenics
