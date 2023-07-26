Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGEN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 6,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,602. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Get Oragenics alerts:

About Oragenics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.