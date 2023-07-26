Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORLA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 51,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,358. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.