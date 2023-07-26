Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

ORA opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

ORA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.