Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 42.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

OR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 202,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,973. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -42.86%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.