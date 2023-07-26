Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 42.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
OR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 202,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,973. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -42.86%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
