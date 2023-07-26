Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Purchases C$14,400.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Peter Wright bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$14,400.00.
Osisko Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OM remained flat at C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$60.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.39.
Osisko Metals Company Profile
