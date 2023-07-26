Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Purchases C$14,400.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Peter Wright bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$14,400.00.

Osisko Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OM remained flat at C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$60.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.39.

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

Osisko Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.