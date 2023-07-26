Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.13 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.50 EPS.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.43. 1,337,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,743. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $90.11.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

