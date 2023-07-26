Outset Medical (OM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Outset Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. On average, analysts expect Outset Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,672. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $30,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,686.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,855 shares of company stock worth $2,160,377. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Outset Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

