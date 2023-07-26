Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Ian Barkshire Acquires 1,443 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Barkshire bought 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,504 ($32.11) per share, with a total value of £36,132.72 ($46,329.94).

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock traded down GBX 32.74 ($0.42) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,452.26 ($31.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,505.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,674.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,563.49. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,686 ($21.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.99).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.75) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,720 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($37.18) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.49) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,414 ($30.95).

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

