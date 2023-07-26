PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

PACCAR Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

