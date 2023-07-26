PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PACCAR Stock Down 2.7 %

PCAR stock opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.85.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.