Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.88 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.63.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $152.65 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $154.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

