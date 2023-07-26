Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.88-$1.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.63.

NYSE:PKG opened at $152.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $154.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average of $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,214,000 after acquiring an additional 55,031 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

