Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $153.06 and last traded at $151.27, with a volume of 443984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.67.

The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 289,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 32,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average of $134.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

