Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $153.06 and last traded at $151.27, with a volume of 443984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.67.

The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.78. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.