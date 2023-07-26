Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Palmetto Real Estate Trust Stock Performance
PTTTS stock remained flat at $7.50 during trading on Wednesday. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.
Palmetto Real Estate Trust Company Profile
