Palomar (PLMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of Palomar stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,437. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13. Palomar has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Palomar

PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $239,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $528,440. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Palomar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $891,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

