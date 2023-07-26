PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

PAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.87.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $100.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.79 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.